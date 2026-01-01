Capital Scaling Forex Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5

Scaling capital across multiple trading accounts requires precision and control. A professional forex trade copier must support structured growth.

This forex trade copier is designed for multi-account capital scaling. Trades are replicated proportionally based on account balance or equity.

Small accounts and large accounts can follow the same Master safely. Lot sizes are calculated dynamically to maintain risk consistency.

Balance ratio and fixed-lot scaling modes are fully supported. Each Slave account grows at its own controlled pace.

Capital scaling eliminates the need for manual trade size adjustments. Strategies can be expanded without increasing operational complexity.

The system prevents over-leveraging during rapid growth phases. Maximum lot limits protect accounts from excessive exposure.

Scaling remains stable during market volatility. Execution speed and synchronization accuracy are preserved.

This feature is ideal for account managers and signal providers. Multiple client accounts can grow under one unified strategy.

Capital scaling works with Forex, Crypto, and indices. Weekday and weekend trading are fully supported.

The dashboard provides real-time visibility into scaling behavior. Traders maintain full control at all times.

A scalable forex trade copier enables sustainable growth. Multi-account trading becomes efficient and predictable.



