Professional Smart Trading Online Course (PSTOC)

PHASE 1 — Goal
The goal of Phase 1 is to build your trading foundation from zero.
Before you touch charts, indicators, or strategies, you need clarity about your identity as a trader, the type of system you should use, and the risk rules that protect your capital.
In this phase, you will learn:
-
What type of trader you are and what style suits your personality
-
The main types of trading systems and which one you must follow
-
The most important risk-management rules that keep traders alive
-
The basic principles of how the market moves and why simplicity matters
By the end of Phase 1, you will have a clean mindset, a structured approach, and the core knowledge required to understand everything that comes later — from Smart Trend Trading to automation.
Phase 1 prepares you to enter Phase 2 with clarity and confidence.
PHASE 2 — Goal
The goal of Phase 2 is to turn your knowledge into a complete, rule-based trading system.
This phase takes everything you learned in Phase 1 and transforms it into practical, structured skill.
In this phase, you will learn:
-
The essential price-action concepts every trader must understand
-
How professional trading systems are built step-by-step
-
How to define clear rules for entries, exits, trend conditions, and risk
-
How to remove guesswork and trade with logic instead of emotions
Phase 2 shows you how trading actually works behind the scenes — from identifying structure to building a strategy that you can execute the same way every time.
By the end of Phase 2, you will be fully prepared to understand and apply the Smart Trend Trading System, because you will already know trend logic, structural flow, and how rules turn into consistent decisions.
Phase 2 transforms you from a beginner into a structured, system-driven trader.
PHASE 3 — Goal
The goal of Phase 3 is to teach you how to trade professionally using the Smart Trend Trading System (STTS).
This is where all the knowledge from Phase 1 and Phase 2 becomes practical, powerful, and fully structured.
In this phase, you will learn:
-
How to follow trends with precision
-
How reversal logic works in real market conditions
-
How to scalp using structure, momentum, and timing
-
How to read multi-timeframe alignment like a professional
-
How to time entries with clarity and confidence
-
How to manage exits using trailing stops, zones, and trend strength
-
How STTS connects seamlessly to the foundations you already built
By the end of Phase 3, you will understand exactly how to use STTS as a complete trading system — combining structure, timing, direction, and rules into one consistent workflow.
Phase 3 turns you from a structured learner into a professional system trader.
PHASE 4 — Goal
The goal of Phase 4 is to teach you how to turn structured trading rules into fully automated execution — without writing a single line of code.
This phase takes everything you learned in Phase 1, 2, and 3 and transforms it into a system that can operate with discipline, consistency, and zero emotional interference.
In this phase, you will learn:
-
How to automate entries based on your exact strategy
-
How to manage stop-loss and take-profit dynamically
-
How to apply filters for trend, time, volatility, and spreads
-
How to control risk with fixed-percentage money management
-
How to let automation enforce the discipline humans struggle with
-
How to run your trading logic with precision, speed, and consistency
By the end of Phase 4, you will know how to convert your full trading workflow into a rule-based, repeatable, automated system using the Smart Universal Expert Advisor.
Phase 4 is where your strategy becomes professional, scalable, and emotionally neutral.
PHASE X — Goal
The goal of Phase X is to teach you how to see the market the same way institutions, liquidity providers, and algorithmic traders see it.
This is where all your technical knowledge evolves into true market insight — understanding the intent behind price movement, not just the movement itself.
In this phase, you will learn:
-
How liquidity grabs work and why price hunts equal highs and equal lows
-
How to identify imbalances, fair value gaps, and displacement zones
-
How to use order blocks to anticipate precise turning points
-
How BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) confirm trend continuation or reversal
-
How institutional swing points improve stop-loss and take-profit accuracy
-
How Smart Money Concepts connect with STTS, Atomic, and the Scanner
-
How to read the hidden narrative behind price, instead of reacting to candles
By the end of Phase X, you will understand the deeper logic that drives markets — the liquidity map, the institutional footprints, and the structural shifts that shape every move.
Phase X turns you from a technical trader into a structural analyst — someone who understands why the market moves, not just how it moves.