Professional Smart Trading Online Course (PSTOC)













The goal of Phase 1 is to build your trading foundation from zero.

Before you touch charts, indicators, or strategies, you need clarity about your identity as a trader, the type of system you should use, and the risk rules that protect your capital.

In this phase, you will learn:

What type of trader you are and what style suits your personality

The main types of trading systems and which one you must follow

The most important risk-management rules that keep traders alive

The basic principles of how the market moves and why simplicity matters

By the end of Phase 1, you will have a clean mindset, a structured approach, and the core knowledge required to understand everything that comes later — from Smart Trend Trading to automation.

Phase 1 prepares you to enter Phase 2 with clarity and confidence.

The goal of Phase 2 is to turn your knowledge into a complete, rule-based trading system.

This phase takes everything you learned in Phase 1 and transforms it into practical, structured skill.

In this phase, you will learn:

The essential price-action concepts every trader must understand

How professional trading systems are built step-by-step

How to define clear rules for entries, exits, trend conditions, and risk

How to remove guesswork and trade with logic instead of emotions

Phase 2 shows you how trading actually works behind the scenes — from identifying structure to building a strategy that you can execute the same way every time.

By the end of Phase 2, you will be fully prepared to understand and apply the Smart Trend Trading System, because you will already know trend logic, structural flow, and how rules turn into consistent decisions.

Phase 2 transforms you from a beginner into a structured, system-driven trader.

The goal of Phase 3 is to teach you how to trade professionally using the Smart Trend Trading System (STTS).

This is where all the knowledge from Phase 1 and Phase 2 becomes practical, powerful, and fully structured.

In this phase, you will learn:

How to follow trends with precision

How reversal logic works in real market conditions

How to scalp using structure, momentum, and timing

How to read multi-timeframe alignment like a professional

How to time entries with clarity and confidence

How to manage exits using trailing stops, zones, and trend strength

How STTS connects seamlessly to the foundations you already built

By the end of Phase 3, you will understand exactly how to use STTS as a complete trading system — combining structure, timing, direction, and rules into one consistent workflow.

Phase 3 turns you from a structured learner into a professional system trader.



The goal of Phase 4 is to teach you how to turn structured trading rules into fully automated execution — without writing a single line of code.

This phase takes everything you learned in Phase 1, 2, and 3 and transforms it into a system that can operate with discipline, consistency, and zero emotional interference.

In this phase, you will learn:

How to automate entries based on your exact strategy

How to manage stop-loss and take-profit dynamically

How to apply filters for trend, time, volatility, and spreads

How to control risk with fixed-percentage money management

How to let automation enforce the discipline humans struggle with

How to run your trading logic with precision, speed, and consistency

By the end of Phase 4, you will know how to convert your full trading workflow into a rule-based, repeatable, automated system using the Smart Universal Expert Advisor.

Phase 4 is where your strategy becomes professional, scalable, and emotionally neutral.

PHASE X — Goal

The goal of Phase X is to teach you how to see the market the same way institutions, liquidity providers, and algorithmic traders see it.

This is where all your technical knowledge evolves into true market insight — understanding the intent behind price movement, not just the movement itself.

In this phase, you will learn:

How liquidity grabs work and why price hunts equal highs and equal lows

How to identify imbalances , fair value gaps, and displacement zones

How to use order blocks to anticipate precise turning points

How BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) confirm trend continuation or reversal

How institutional swing points improve stop-loss and take-profit accuracy

How Smart Money Concepts connect with STTS, Atomic, and the Scanner

How to read the hidden narrative behind price, instead of reacting to candles

By the end of Phase X, you will understand the deeper logic that drives markets — the liquidity map, the institutional footprints, and the structural shifts that shape every move.

Phase X turns you from a technical trader into a structural analyst — someone who understands why the market moves, not just how it moves.