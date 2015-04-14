Video Tutorial for Technical Analysis: 6 Currencies in 6 Minutes as a Practical Examples
Forecasts

Video Tutorial for Technical Analysis: 6 Currencies in 6 Minutes as a Practical Examples

14 April 2015, 09:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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International trade currencies: These currencies are heavily influenced by changes in global demand for raw materials (commodities) and finished goods. A few of them (CAD, AUD, NZD) are often referred to as the “commodity currencies.” Currently the GBP, AUD and NZD also have very high target interest rates in their economies and are therefore also very sensitive to changes in the forces behind capital flows such as interest rates, the credit market and yields.

  • GBPUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • NZDUSD
  • USDCAD
  • USDJPY

Capital flow currencies: These currencies are heavily influenced by changes in demand for investments including equities, bonds and interest bearing investments. You will notice that there are some currencies that overlap. This is not accidental. It is impossible to rigidly define them.

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDCHF
  • USDJPY

In this video, Greg Michalowski, reviews the technicals for six major currency pairs in six minutes. Included are the:

  • EURUSD,
  • USDJPY,
  • GBPUSD,
  • USDCAD,
  • AUDUSD and
  • NZDUSD.


#eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy, usdchf, technical analysis, Currency Correlation