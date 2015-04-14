Video Tutorial for Technical Analysis: 6 Currencies in 6 Minutes as a Practical Examples

International trade currencies:
These currencies are heavily influenced by changes in global demand for
raw materials (commodities) and finished goods. A few of them (CAD,
AUD, NZD) are often referred to as the “commodity currencies.” Currently
the GBP, AUD and NZD also have very high target interest rates in their
economies and are therefore also very sensitive to changes in the
forces behind capital flows such as interest rates, the credit market
and yields.
- GBPUSD
- AUDUSD
- NZDUSD
- USDCAD
- USDJPY
Capital flow currencies:
These currencies are heavily influenced by changes in demand for
investments including equities, bonds and interest bearing investments.
You will notice that there are some currencies that overlap. This is not
accidental. It is impossible to rigidly define them.
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDCHF
- USDJPY
In this video, Greg Michalowski, reviews the technicals for six major currency pairs in six minutes. Included are the:
- EURUSD,
- USDJPY,
- GBPUSD,
- USDCAD,
- AUDUSD and
- NZDUSD.