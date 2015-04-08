Gold declines in Asia with investors anticipating new economic data

On Wednesday gold prices dipped in Asia as investors were estimating U.S. data for signs wether recent downbeat figures were seasonal and related to a harsh East Coast winter rather than a general slowdown.



On the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, gold futures for June delivery eased 0.14% to $1,208.90.40 a troy ounce.

Silver for May delivery fell 0.11% to 16.822 a troy ounce. Copper for May delivery dropped 0.05% to $2.753 a pound.

Gold futures fell back overnight impacted by a stronger dollar, eliminating some of the gains from Monday's rally when the precious metal nearly reached a seven-week high after downbeat U.S. jobs data.

Last Friday, a weaker than expected U.S. employment report fueled speculation that the Fed could delay a highly anticipated interest rate hike.

The labor force participation rate, which measures the number of people who are either employed or actively looking for work, also painted a downbeat outlook. During the month of March, the rate ticked down to 62.7%, the lowest level in 36 years.

However, economic data issued earlier this week, has been slightly more encouraging.



On Monday the ISM non-manufacturing Index posted a 56.5 figure, bolstered by strength in new orders with a 57.8 rating. It came in the wake of positive services data, after the PMI Services Index rose to 59.2 in March, more than one-half point higher than monthly forecasts. The reading was also up more than two points from the final reading for February.