Newnote Financial Corp. has acquired BitVisits.com enabling web surfers to obtain Bitcoin by visiting advertisers web sites

The ambitious acquisition is according to the company will be used to market existing as well as new products and services. Nonetheless, as BitVisits.com differs from other PTS services in that it pays web surfers in Bitcoin plus provides high payouts, a referral program, daily cash-outs and detailed reporting, the company will try to explore it further.



Nonetheless, the press release from Newnote Financial says that advertisers can create multiple campaigns targeting various demographics and track real-time results as well. At the same time BitVisits.com which has over 12,000 users; up 140% in the past two weeks delivered over 500,000 ad impressions in the past two months.



As BitVisits.com has an effective advertising platform with real-time reporting it has a lot of revenue potential, Newnote Financial will put efforts to further exploit it. Talking to media professionals CEO & President of Newnote, Paul Dickson, says that BitsVisits.com is a startup, however, its currently experiencing phenomenal growth with hundreds of new signups daily.



Newnote Financial Corp is in expansion mode; earlier, it bought Cointrader.net, a Bitcoin Exchange and offers Point-of-Sale services to merchants accepting Bitcoin for merchandise. In very short span of time the company has positioned itself to be a leading contender in delivering opportunities to startup businesses world-wide and continues to create new.



As Newnote has a clear vision on the direction in which this new and unique business is headed and is continually adjusting and adopting new business practices, the latest acquisition was just on the way.

