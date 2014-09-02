WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 21 - 28 for Neural Networks in Trading & Everywhere

Artificial Neural Networks Developers & Programmers - database of programmers making job on NN

Successful Trading Using Artificial Intelligence - the book

TRADING NEWS EVENTS - Retail Sales - mql5 blog post

TRADING LESSON: How to Trade the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - mql5 blog post

Creating A Trading Plan (A) - mql5 blog post

TRADING LESSON - How should I choose my trade strategy? - mql5 blog post

Trading the Decline in Commodity Prices and Volatility - the article

Art project: Train rats to trade markets



