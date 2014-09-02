WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 21 - 28 for Neural Networks in Trading & Everywhere

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Artificial Neural Networks Developers & Programmers - database of programmers making job on NN
Successful Trading Using Artificial Intelligence - the book
TRADING NEWS EVENTS - Retail Sales - mql5 blog post
TRADING LESSON: How to Trade the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - mql5 blog post
Creating A Trading Plan (A) - mql5 blog post
TRADING LESSON - How should I choose my trade strategy? - mql5 blog post
Trading the Decline in Commodity Prices and Volatility - the article
Art project: Train rats to trade markets