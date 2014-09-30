Bitcoin fluctuates near 5-month low on regulation concerns

On Tuesday bitcoin prices traded near the lowest level in more than five months, as concerns about possible regulation of the virtual currency continued to disturb.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tacked on $1.10 on Slovenia-based BitStamp to trade at $377.00 during U.S. morning hours.



BitStamp prices fell to $366.71 on Monday, a level not seen since April 11.

Bitcoin prices were likely to find support at $339.79, the low from April 11, and resistance at $403.99, the high from September 28.

Meanwhile, euro-denominated Bitcoin prices (BTC/EUR) climbed €7.52 to trade at €298.90 on U.S.-based Kraken Exchange.

More to that, yuan-denominated Bitcoin prices rose 13.16 yuan to trade at 2,340.01 yuan on Beijing-based OKCoin, while prices on Shanghai-based BTC China jumped 26.28 yuan to trade at 2,340.08.

The price of a bitcoin on Bulgaria-based BTC-e added $3.10 to trade at $374.73, while prices on Singapore-based itBit advanced $1.29 to trade at $375.46.

According to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index, which averages prices from the major exchanges, prices of the crypto-currency inched up 1.04% to trade at $378.62.

Market players remain concerned about possible regulation of the virtual currency among other adverse events in the industry.

New York's Department of Financial Services proposed a BitLicense on July 17. As per the proposal, firms would have to obtain a license to engage in the virtual currency business.

Some market analysts have expressed concerns over the proposal, saying increased regulation would pressurize the Bitcoin industry.