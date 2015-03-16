Technical Price Pattern Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Crude Oil Probes Below $54, Gold in Digestion Mode

Prices may be losing steam after hitting a new 11-year high as signs of negative RSI divergence begin to emerge. A daily close back below the 38.2% Fibonacci expansionat 12107 exposes the 23.6% level at 11965.







Prices are digesting losses after sliding to the weakest level in a month. A daily close above the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 2073.10 exposes the 38.2% level at 2093.50. Alternatively, a reversal below the 2033.00-40.10 area marked by the March 11 low and the 61.8% Fib retracement targets the 76.4% threshold at 2012.60.







Prices are digesting losses after dropping to a three-month low. A break above the 50% Fibonacci expansion at 1163.43 on a daily closing basis exposes the 38.2% level at 1177.51. Alternatively, a push below the 61.8% Fib at 1149.35 targets the 76.4% expansion at 1131.92.

Prices resumed pushing lower, sliding to the lowest level in a month. A break below the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 54.08 exposes the 61.8% level at 51.97. Alternatively, a reversal above the 38.2% Fib at 56.18 targets the 58.17-78 area marked by the 23.6% retracement and the February 6 close.





