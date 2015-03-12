Discover in 15 Minutes: Watch the Video about Trading Signals in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Seven videos demonstrating the copy trading technology in English and Russian are available on our official YouTube channel. Watch the videos to learn how to find a suitable signal, how to analyze its trade performance, how to subscribe to a signal as well as to evaluate the effectiveness of copied deals.





Comprehensive information on trading signals is available in the Help files of the trading platforms as well as in articles published on MQL4.com and MQL5.com. The video tutorials provide a faster and clearer way to discover the same information. Spend only 15 minutes to find out all you need to know about trading signals!

Watch the video on our YouTube channel, give us a Like and subscribe to be notified whenever we add a new video.