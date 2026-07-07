Multilayer Graph of Market Structure: Beyond Technical Analysis

Most traders view the market as a flat image: price moves up, price moves down. We draw diagonal lines, look for indicator crossovers, and try to guess where the chart will go. In this article, I want to share a conceptual view of market structure that I arrived at through long hours of observation, coding algorithms, and painful mistakes. I do not wish to divide us into "right" and "wrong" researchers—we all begin with the classics. But if you are tired of classic technical analysis and feel that a deep mathematical architecture lies behind price movements, this article is for you.

Let's try to imagine the market not as a chart, but as a complex physical system obeying the strict laws of nonlinear dynamics, graph theory, and vector algebra.

Concept 1: The Market as a Multilayer Network

Graph theory provides a powerful apparatus for describing systems that exist in multiple dimensions simultaneously. These are multilayer networks. In the market, timeframes play the role of these dimensions.

We are used to looking at H4 and M15 as two different charts. A topological view forces us to see them as a single organism. Each timeframe is a layer of the graph. Within each layer, there are links (the sequence of swings). However, there are also inter-layer links that pierce the system vertically.

When an extremum on M15 coincides with an extremum on H1 at the exact same second, the graph topology records layer merging. At this point, the centrality of the node (its importance for the entire network) increases exponentially. You are not just trading a "level"; you are trading the density of the macrostructure.

Concept 2: Gravity and Equilibrium (The Wave's Center of Mass)

Every market wave—impulse or correction—has a point of internal equilibrium. This is its baricenter or Center of Mass (its 50% midpoint). This is not just a Fibonacci level; it is a zone of time-weighted "fair value" on this segment.

In nonlinear dynamics, the system's movement is described through the struggle of attractors. The center of mass of the impulse wave (A-B) is the buyers' attractor. The center of mass of the correction wave (B-C) is the sellers' attractor. A market regime change occurs when one attractor engulfs the other.

If the center of mass of the wave A-B (senior period) becomes higher than the center of mass of the correction B-C (junior period), a shift in the system's baricenter occurs. In physics, this is equivalent to overcoming "Escape Velocity": the price escapes the correction's zone of attraction and gains momentum to continue the trend.

Concept 3: Topological Invariance and Phase Transitions

For the structure to continue moving, its foundation must not be destroyed. In topology, this is called preserving invariance. In my approach, this is the condition where the wave's starting point (A) must remain the absolute extremum over the entire historical observation period, even when the price breaks a new high at point B.

If this condition is met, we can talk about preserving the Fulcrum. Any other behavior destroys the topology of this wave family.

The moment of breaking the level at point B is a critical point. For the impulse to grow into real work changing the structure, the price must secure itself (close) beyond the historical barrier. In physics, this is a Phase Transition (like turning water into steam). A candlestick shadow is potential energy, a test of strength. A candlestick close is kinetic energy converted into work performed.

Conclusion: The Geometry of the Macroenvironment

Even if the local system (wave centers A-B and B-C) has defeated gravity and the fulcrum is intact, we cannot ignore the macroenvironment. We must evaluate the Friction (viscosity) of the environment of senior periods.

By using gradient vectors between macro-extrema and evaluating the position of historical centers of mass (e.g., baricenters shifted into the future), we can understand if the path is clear or if the price will fall into a zone of destructive interference where the gravity of different dimensions will tear the trend apart.

My research continues, and I am translating these abstract concepts into program code. If these ideas resonate with your understanding of the market and you are also looking for mathematical logic in price noise, I would be happy to exchange views and observation results.