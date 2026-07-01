VJX Gold EA v2.15 Released: Next-Gen Logic & Live Account Credentials

🚀 VJX Gold EA – A New Era of Precision: Version 2.15 & Live MT5 Access 🚀









📊 100% Transparency: Monitor Our Live Real MT5 Account We believe in full transparency, not just backtests. You can connect directly through your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) terminal to monitor the real-time trading, live drawdown, and performance of our latest v2.15 logic.

Here are the official Live Investor Credentials: MT5 • Login / Account Number: 5010422 • Investor Password: 4V$F9hjo • Broker / Server: TNFX-Live

Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic gold trading. Today, we are proud to introduce a massive step forward for the VJX Gold project. To match the institutional-grade enhancements of our latest trading logic, we have officially updated our brand identity with a premium, high-tech new logo!





Our new look represents exactly what VJX Gold stands for: cutting-edge artificial intelligence, elite market analysis, and unyielding capital protection.





🔥 What’s New in VJX Gold EA v2.15?

1. Advanced Wave Filtering: Proprietary market-cycle filtering to prevent premature entries during correction phases or high-volatility exhaustion.

2. Noise Reduction: Refined execution architecture to filter out short-term price spikes and align only with verified gold momentum.

3. High-Impact News Controls: Optimized slippage handling and fast execution speeds to safeguard your equity during top-tier economic events.









Thank you for being part of the VJX Gold community. Update your charts to v2.15 today and let algorithmic precision handle the gold market!