VJX Gold EA v2.15 Released: Next-Gen Logic & Live Account Credentials

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🚀 VJX Gold EA – A New Era of Precision: Version 2.15 & Live MT5 Access 🚀
Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic gold trading. Today, we are proud to introduce a massive step forward for the VJX Gold project. To match the institutional-grade enhancements of our latest trading logic, we have officially updated our brand identity with a premium, high-tech new logo!
📊 100% Transparency: Monitor Our Live Real MT5 Account
We believe in full transparency, not just backtests. You can connect directly through your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) terminal to monitor the real-time trading, live drawdown, and performance of our latest v2.15 logic.
Here are the official Live Investor Credentials: MT5
• Login / Account Number: 5010422
• Investor Password: 4V$F9hjo
• Broker / Server: TNFX-Live
Our new look represents exactly what VJX Gold stands for: cutting-edge artificial intelligence, elite market analysis, and unyielding capital protection.
🔥 What’s New in VJX Gold EA v2.15?
1. Advanced Wave Filtering: Proprietary market-cycle filtering to prevent premature entries during correction phases or high-volatility exhaustion.
2. Noise Reduction: Refined execution architecture to filter out short-term price spikes and align only with verified gold momentum.
3. High-Impact News Controls: Optimized slippage handling and fast execution speeds to safeguard your equity during top-tier economic events.
Thank you for being part of the VJX Gold community. Update your charts to v2.15 today and let algorithmic precision handle the gold market!