Test Period for Paid Signals Canceled!

For providers' convenience we have decided to cancel the mandatory test period for paid signals. This means that you can start selling your trading signals right now.



Previously, providers had to endure one month of public monitoring. Within that period, their signals had to perform at least 5 trades with the drawdown not exceeding 70% of the initial value. Now, all the barriers have been removed and paid signal is available for subscription at once with no test period and other provisions.







We give the green light to paid signals providers. Do you want to start making money right now? Create a paid signal, and it will be immediately available to millions of traders.

You have never sold trading signals before? Check out our step-by-step instruction "How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5", sign up as a seller and move into the active phase. Your potential market consists of a few million users of MetaTrader trading terminals.