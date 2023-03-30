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Market Breakdown | GOLD, USDJPY, SILVER, US30
Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watchlist.
Gold (#XAUUSD) 4h time frame 🟡
Gold is perfectly respecting a minor rising trend line .
So far, I would expect a bullish continuation from that.
Goal for buyers might be the underlined yellow resistance.
If you are looking for shorting, consider a bearish breakout of the trend line .
I can give you a perfect confirmation to sell.
#USDJPY daily time frame
The market is approaching a solid horizontal resistance.
Taking into consideration that the pair is quite overbought and trading in a bearish trend ,
I believe that probabilities will be high to see a bearish move from that.
Silver (#XAGUSD) 4h time frame
I spotted a cute bullish accumulation pattern - an ascending triangle formation.
The price has successfully violated its neckline.
It looks like the market will keep growing.
Dow Jones (#US30) daily time frame
The market is approaching a solid daily resistance.
We see its breakout attempt now.
If a daily candle closes above that, the Index may go much higher.
For Additional confirmation use: the Best Scalping Indicators
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