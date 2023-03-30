

Market Breakdown | GOLD, USDJPY, SILVER, US30





Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watchlist.





Gold (#XAUUSD) 4h time frame 🟡

Gold is perfectly respecting a minor rising trend line .

So far, I would expect a bullish continuation from that.

Goal for buyers might be the underlined yellow resistance.





If you are looking for shorting, consider a bearish breakout of the trend line .

I can give you a perfect confirmation to sell.





#USDJPY daily time frame

The market is approaching a solid horizontal resistance.

Taking into consideration that the pair is quite overbought and trading in a bearish trend ,

I believe that probabilities will be high to see a bearish move from that.





Silver (#XAGUSD) 4h time frame

I spotted a cute bullish accumulation pattern - an ascending triangle formation.

The price has successfully violated its neckline.

It looks like the market will keep growing.





Dow Jones (#US30) daily time frame

The market is approaching a solid daily resistance.

We see its breakout attempt now.

If a daily candle closes above that, the Index may go much higher.

For Additional confirmation use: the Best Scalping Indicators





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