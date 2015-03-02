EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 01.03 - 08.03: Daily Bearish during the Monthly Breakdown with 1.1097 Key Support Level

H4 price is on bearish market condition with flat after good breakdown of the price movement:
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo for primary bearish
- Chinkou Span line is too far from the price for any possible breakout/breakdown in the near future
- Nearest support levels are 1.1175 (H4)
- Nearest resistance levels are 1.1244 (H4) and 1.1379 (H4)
D1 price is on primary bearish for trying to break 1.1183 (D1) support level for the bearish to be continuing:
- The
price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo and below Senkou Span A line
which is virtual border between bullish and the bearish on the chart
- Chinkou Span line is located to be very close to the price for future possible breakout or breakdown on D1 timeframe
- Nearest support levels are 1.1183 (D1)
- Nearest resistance levels are 1.1423 (D1) and 1.1449 (D1)
W1 price
is on secondary flat within the primary bearish
MN price
is on bearish breakout with 1.1097 (В1) support level
If D1 price will break 1.1183 support level on close bar so the primary bearish market condition will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.1449 resistance level so we may see the secondary market rally with the possibility to the reversal of the price movement from bearish to the bullish condition
If not so it will be bearish ranging between 1251.80 and 1306.82 levels
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.1449 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.1183 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-03-02 01:45 GMT (or 03:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Manufacturing PMI]
2015-03-02 08:15 GMT (or 10:15 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish Manufacturing PMI]
2015-03-02 10:00 GMT (or 12:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - CPI Flash Estimate]
2015-03-02 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
2015-03-03 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish Unemployment Change]
2015-03-04 01:15 GMT (or 03:15 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speech]
2015-03-05 12:45 GMT (or 14:45 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
2015-03-06 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Trade Balance]
2015-03-06 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1183 (D1)
|1.1449 (D1)
|1.1097 (W1)
|1.2220 (W1)
|1.1097 (MN1)
|1.3699 (MN1)
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : ranging