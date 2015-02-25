Fundamental analysis EURUSD Feb 25-15

The European currency fell against the US dollar after the weaker than expected German Ifo index report. Janet Yellen’s speech did not move the market. Janet Yellen announced that the rates would be at the current level for a while.

The trades finished in favor of the US dollar which strengthened against the euro by 60 points, the volatility was 102 points during the day.

The Germany business sentiment indicators increased in February, but its results were lower than experts had forecasted. The Germany business sentiment index amounted to 106.8 points against 106.7 ones in January while economists had expected that it would be around 107.7 points.

The US dollar got under pressure amid the second housing market release, which, according to the National Realtors NAR Association, fell by 4.9% compared with December and amounted to 4.82 million of homes per year. Economists had expected in January sales of existing homes will be reduced to 4.98 million homes a year. Compared with the same period of the previous year the US second housing market sales rose by 3.2% in January.

dfx.asia