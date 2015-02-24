Euro flat against dollar in early US trading, as Eurogroup accepts Greek plan

On Tuesday the single currency turned flat against the dollar, impacted by the news the Eurogroup approved Greece's reform plan, which was required for Athens to receive a four-month extension on its bailout.

Top European Commission officials called the proposals submitted by Greece "sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point." The six-page proposal pushed back on campaign promises from Greece's new government to halt privatizations, boost welfare spending and raise the minimum wage, and pledged to consult partners before key reforms and keep them budget-neutral.