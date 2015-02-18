Greenback regains ground before fresh U.S. data

On Wednesday the dollar climbed versus peers, recovering from a recent decline fuelled by disappointing U.S. economic reports, as investors eyed a fresh series of U.S. data to be released later in the day.



Markets still remained positive that a new deal on Greece’s international bailout could be reached, despite a standoff between Athens and European officials after talks broke down on Monday.

Greece’s current €240 billion bailout is due to expire n February 28.



The euro slid lower against the dollar, with EUR/USD down 0.38% to 1.1368.

The pound rose close to more than one-month highs against the dollar, with GBP/USD up 0.48% to 1.5424.

The U.K. Office for National Statistics said in a report that the unemployment rate fell to a six-year low 5.7% in the three months to December from 5.8% in the preceding three month-period and better than expectations for a reading of 5.8%.



The claimant count fell by 38,600 last month, compared to expectations for a decline of 25,000. The figure of December was revised to a fall of 35,800 people from a previously reported decline of 29,700.

In the meantime, the minutes of the Bank of England's February policy meeting showed that members voted unanimously to keep the asset puschase facility program on hold. Members also voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at a record-low 0.5%.

Elsewhere, USD/JPY held steady at 119.27, while USD/CHF rose 0.33 to 1.9399.

The Japanese currency was steady after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged earlier Wednesday, in a widely anticipated decision.

The commodity-exposed Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars were broadly weaker, with AUD/USD slipping 0.26% to 1.7798 and NZD/USD shedding 0.35% to 0.7512, while USD/CAD climbed 0.44% to 1.2445.