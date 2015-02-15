10 Weekend Reads - Masters in Business interview with 1-800 Flowers CEO and Founder Jim McCann

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Life in the Algorithm: The searches we make, the news we read, the dates we go on, the advertisements we see, the products we buy and the music we listen to. The stock market. The surveillance society. The police state, and the drones. All guided by a force we never see. (Adbusters)
• Ten years ago, a video-sharing site called YouTube was born. Then, this happened (Telegraph)
• The life, death, and rebirth of BlackBerry’s hometown (Fusion)
• How The New York Times Works (Popular Mechanics)
• At 92, the man who brought you the lithium-ion battery is still having creative breakthroughs (Quartz)
• Last to see: The future rise of extinction tourism (Factor) see also The monarch massacre: Nearly a billion butterflies have vanished (Washington Post)
• Send in The Weathermen (NBC News)
• The Birth of the Cheesesteak (Priceonomics)
• Bill Carter on Covering ‘SNL’ and Lorne Michaels: “Many Lost Their Minds in Pursuit” of His Approval (Hollywood Reporter)
• To Fall in Love With Anyone, Do This (NY Times) see also No. 37: Big Wedding or Small? (NY Times)
• Ten years ago, a video-sharing site called YouTube was born. Then, this happened (Telegraph)
• The life, death, and rebirth of BlackBerry’s hometown (Fusion)
• How The New York Times Works (Popular Mechanics)
• At 92, the man who brought you the lithium-ion battery is still having creative breakthroughs (Quartz)
• Last to see: The future rise of extinction tourism (Factor) see also The monarch massacre: Nearly a billion butterflies have vanished (Washington Post)
• Send in The Weathermen (NBC News)
• The Birth of the Cheesesteak (Priceonomics)
• Bill Carter on Covering ‘SNL’ and Lorne Michaels: “Many Lost Their Minds in Pursuit” of His Approval (Hollywood Reporter)
• To Fall in Love With Anyone, Do This (NY Times) see also No. 37: Big Wedding or Small? (NY Times)
This weekend, be sure to checkout Masters in Business interview with 1-800 Flowers CEO and Founder Jim McCann.