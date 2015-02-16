GBPUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 15.02 - 22.02: Ranging Bearish or Ranging Bullish?

D1 price is on reversal of from bearish to the bullish market condition:
- The Friday's daily candle was opened and closed above Senkou Span A line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and primary bearish on the chart
- The price is located inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo for secondary ranging market condition
- Chinkou Span line crossed the price from below to above for good possible breakout
- Nearest support levels are 1.5195 and 1.4988
- Nearest resistance levels are 1.5412
W1 price
is on bearish market condition with market rally started on Friday on close W1 bar with 1.4950 support level
MN price
is on bearish breakdown with 1.4950 support level; just market rally was started as secondary trend on open monthly candle
If D1 price will break 1.4988 support level on close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing for whole the week
If D1 price will break 1.5412 resistance level - we may see the reversal of the price movement from bearish to the bullish with ranging as a secondary trend
If not so it will be bearish ranging between 1.4988 and 1.5412 levels
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.5412 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.4988 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on GBPUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-02-16 00:01 GMT (or 02:01 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Rightmove HPI]
2015-02-17 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - CPI]
2015-02-18 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
2015-02-18 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Unemployment Rate]
2015-02-18 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Building Permits]
2015-02-18 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PPI]
2015-02-18 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
2015-02-19 11:00 GMT (or 13:00 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - CBI Industrial Order Expectations]
2015-02-19 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
2015-02-19 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
2015-02-20 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Retail Sales]Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on GBPUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.5412 (D1)
|1.5195 (D1)
|1.5785 (W1)
|1.4988 (D1)
|1.7189 (MN1)
|1.4950 (W1 and MN1)
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : ranging