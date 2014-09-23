Three Dimensional Indicator for Manual Trading - Excellent for Stress-free Scalping on M1 or M5

0
1 436
This three dimensional indicator (based on moving averages) can help you do 100% stress-free, successful manual trading based on M1, M5, M15 or higher time frames. It is an excellent indicator for traders who wish to scalp on M1 or M5 time frames; or carry out long-term trend trading on higher time frames such as M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 or W1. The symbolic cost price of this indicator is US$10.00. Please read more details at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6178 Thank you.
04 October 2014:
Three Dimensional Indicator for 100% Stress-free Manual Trading
04 October 2014:
Three Dimensional Indicator for 100% Stress-free Manual Trading
More illustrative Usage Instructions for this indicator: