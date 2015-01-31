Technical Pattern Analysis: NZD/USD trades at lowest level in almost 4-years, EUR/USD stalls at key Gann level

- EUR/USD recovery stalled near the 3rd square root relationship of the year’s low near 1.1415 on Tuesday
- Our near-term trend bias remains positive on the euro while above 1.1210
- A push above the 3rd square root relationship of the year’s low at 1.1415 is needed to set off a new leg higher
- A minor turn window is seen on Friday
- A close under 1.1210 would turn us negative on the euro again
EUR/USD Strategy: Like the long side while over 1.1210.
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|EUR/USD
|1.1210
|1.1260
|1.1300
|1.1415
|1.1520
- GOLD remains in consolidation mode below 1306
- Our near-term trend bias is positve while above 1270
- A close over 1306 is needed to reinstill upside momentum in the metal
- A very minor cycle turn window is seen here
- A close below 1270 would turn us negative on XAU/USD
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|GOLD
|1260
|1270
|1276
|1286
|1306
NZD/USD
The range break we were looking for in NZD/USD has played out rather nicely with exchange rate losing almost 4 big figures over the past week. A big part of our reasoning for turning negative on NZD was the sentiment picture as the Daily Sentiment Index early last week was perfectly neutral at 50% bulls. Such neutral sentiment is pretty typical when markets settle into clear defined ranges as the “range trading” mentality takes over. However, neutral or positive sentiment at range lows also shows that a large segment of the market is not positioned or expecting a break of the range and this is often times precisely the “fuel” that triggers a range expansion. This certainly looks to have been the case with the Kiwi. A general rule of thumb with range breaks is that they should initially extend about the height of the range. That would be about .7180.