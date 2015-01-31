Technical Pattern Analysis: NZD/USD trades at lowest level in almost 4-years, EUR/USD stalls at key Gann level

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

2015.01.31

US Dollar Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)

Fundamental Forecast for Dollar : Neutral



The US Dollar has advanced for seven consecutive months through January – a record back to the Gold Standard

NFPs and the PCE inflation indicator will further stir hawkish Fed expectations, but the theme may be mature





Top event risk is the week-ended January NFPs. The net change in payrolls isn’t nearly as important as the ‘qualitative’ figures. The jobless rate has already touched past year milestones for rate hikes – a few years ago, then Chairman Ben Bernanke tied a first rate hike to an unemployment rate of under 6.5 percent. It is currently 5.6 percent. Perhaps the inflation aspect of the labor data is the lynchpin. Wage growth has struggled to catch traction. A particularly weak showing here, on the other hand, could reinforce the more distant timeline the market has on hikes and instead lead to a downgrade in FOMC forecasts at the March meeting.

Monetary policy is the engaged fundamental driver at the moment, but it is important for Forex traders not to take their eyes off of systemic investor sentiment. In the ‘risk on’ position, progress is slow and struggles to draw in the entire market. However, should full scale ‘risk aversion’ strike, conviction will span the financial system. As momentum picks up, the Dollar will see its haven appeal swell. Yet, in the early stages of such a dynamic shift, the same yield curve appeal the currency cultivated these past months could lead to capital outflow. Should sentiment turn, the Greenback’s bearing will depend on how hot the fire is.