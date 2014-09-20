Way to Fundamentals: All about USD/CHF

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USDCHF
Known increasingly as the "legacy pair" as trading activity moves from USD/CHF to EUR/CHF.
Because interest rates in Switzerland are so low, the CHF is also a popular funding currency for carry trades. Because growth in the Swiss economy has been slow for some time, many investors are entering into USD/CHF as a carry trade, making the pair extremely sensitive to any changes in the interest rate outlook for either the US or Switzerland.
USD/CHF is most active during European open hours (3 AM to 4:30 AM EST) through the early US trading session (7AM to 10 AM EST).
- Average daily range: 127 pips
- Popular funding currency for carry trades since interest rate is so low
- Good for: trading during certain times of the day, when Europe and US open
- Geopolitical tension
- Gold prices
- SNB monetary policy
- FOMC Rate Decisions
- US Non Farm Payrolls
- US Current Account
- US Trade Balance
- US TIC Data (Treasury Inflow Capital)
- US Retail Sales
- FOMC Minutes
- Swiss KoF Leading Indicators
- Swiss CPI Consumer Price Index
- Comments from Swiss officials
- Swiss GDP
- SNB Rate Decisions