Way to Fundamentals: All about USD/CHF

USDCHF



Known increasingly as the "legacy pair" as trading activity moves from USD/CHF to EUR/CHF.

Because interest rates in Switzerland are so low, the CHF is also a popular funding currency for carry trades. Because growth in the Swiss economy has been slow for some time, many investors are entering into USD/CHF as a carry trade, making the pair extremely sensitive to any changes in the interest rate outlook for either the US or Switzerland.

USD/CHF is most active during European open hours (3 AM to 4:30 AM EST) through the early US trading session (7AM to 10 AM EST).

Average daily range: 127 pips

Popular funding currency for carry trades since interest rate is so low

Good for: trading during certain times of the day, when Europe and US open

Geopolitical tension

Gold prices

SNB monetary policy