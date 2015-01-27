Bitcoin News: Darkwallet has now released Alpha 8 with Additional Features - users will get experimental ATM tool/fast cash out module

Darkwallet has now released Alpha 8. This makes it easier to transact with Bitcoin anonymously and real cash withdrawals into the wallet comfortable. The organization says that the new update will bring many improvements to the Darkwallet.



For instance with Alpha 8 the users will get experimental ATM tool/fast cash out module. Now on history will be cached on the wallet. Additionally, the users will get improved broadcaster feedback and overhauled general gateway status. The company informs that it brings unlimited storage for the plugin as well.



Alpha 8 has legal conditions without bindings. It has become a standard through open source so anyone can rapidly adapt to its decentralized technology. Regarding ‘Cached History’ the organization informs that the main advantage of a history cache in a Bitcoin wallet would be an increase in efficiency.



According to the organization not only will the wallet be faster, there will also be finer control over unconfirmed transactions, and people will have tabs in which they can clear and rebroadcast unconfirmed transactions. It has also brought in ‘New Blockchain server’ which is a new version of the server is imminent after near a year of work.



The organization says that the command line tool BX (formerly SX) now uses a framework for auto-generating code for sub-commands, which means easier and more consistent development. Nonetheless, it is the option for many Bitcoin users who are looking for increased security when they send Bitcoin to other people.