Current situation on Forex market according to MarketMeter

17 September 2014, 11:53
Stanislav Korotky
Stanislav Korotky
MarketMeter indicator, described in my previous posts, is currently showing the following signals for trading on the Forex (in the order of preference):

  • sell USDJPY
  • sell CADJPY
  • sell GBPJPY

You may look at the screenshot below, which is provided to illustrate the signals.

MarketMeter forex signals

Please, note that the level of signals is below than that I normally use in strict conservative trading (75), but they seem strong enough to be mentioned.

Just for a reference, consensus of my favourite conservative signals assumes to sell EURUSD, sell EURJPY, sell GBPUSD, and buy AUDUSD at the moment.

 

