Current situation on Forex market according to MarketMeter

MarketMeter indicator, described in my previous posts, is currently showing the following signals for trading on the Forex (in the order of preference):
- sell USDJPY
- sell CADJPY
- sell GBPJPY
You may look at the screenshot below, which is provided to illustrate the signals.
Please, note that the level of signals is below than that I normally use in strict conservative trading (75), but they seem strong enough to be mentioned.
Just for a reference, consensus of my favourite conservative signals assumes to sell EURUSD, sell EURJPY, sell GBPUSD, and buy AUDUSD at the moment.