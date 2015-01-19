NZDUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 18.01 - 25.01: Total Ranging within Primary Bullish and Primary Bearish

D1 price is on primary bullish with the secondary ranging market condition:
- The
price is located to be very close to Senkou Span A line and ready to
cross this bordor of Ichimoku cloud/kumo it to any side any time for
possible reversal of the price movement
- Chinkou Span line was crossed with the price several times during the last week
- Nearest support level is 0.7678
- Nearest resistance level is 0.7889
W1 price is on primary bearish with secondary flat since the December last year.
MN price
is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging: price is located
inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo since the October last year after good
breakdown
If D1 price will break 0.7678 support level so we may see the bearish market condition
If D1 price will break 0.7889 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing
If not so we can see the total ranging within the primary bullish and the primary bearish
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 0.7889 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 0.7678 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on NZDUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-01-19 21:00 GMT (or 23:00 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - NZIER Business Confidence]
2015-01-20 02:00 GMT (or 04:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - GDP]
2015-01-20 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Member Powell Speech]
2015-01-20 21:45 GMT (or 23:45 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - CPI]
2015-01-21 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Building Permits]
2015-01-21 21:30 GMT (or 23:30 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Performance of Manufacturing Index]
2015-01-22 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
2015-01-23 01:45 GMT (or 03:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Manufacturing PMI]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on NZDUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|0.7889
|0.7688
|0.7973
|0.7678
|0.8534
|0.7608
SUMMARY : bullish/bearish
TREND : ranging