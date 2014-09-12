Weekly Digest Sept 8-12. Trader's Cup of Tea!

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Top news of the week: the future of the pound sterling.
- Currency News: Pound Sterling Forecast 2015 - GBP Exchange Rate Losses Predicted vs Australian Dollar, Euro and US Dollar
- FXStreet: 'If Scotland votes "yes", the Pound could dive even to the 1.5000 area' - Adam Narczewski, XTB Poland
- Reuters: GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares sag but sterling gains as Scotland poll eases nerves
- Exchange Rates: Scottish Independence, Currency And Pound Sterling Forecast - Predictions For GBP To Dollar (USD) & Euro (EUR) Exchange Rates
- The WSJ: London Funds Use Scotland Vote to Maximize Opportunities
- Brattleboro Reformer: The Independent Investor: The United States of Scotland?
- The Telegraph: Independent Scotland 'would have to increase taxes by up to £18,000 per person to keep the pound'
- The WSJ: Severing Scotland From U.K. Is No Easy Task
Forex news:
- Reuters: S&P 500 rebounds with energy shares; Dow dips
- DailyFX: Dollar Looks to Fed to Secure Strongest Run in Half a Century
- FxEmpire: DAX Forecast September 12, 2014, Technical Analysis
- Financial Times: Ready or not – currency volatility is back
- EFXNews: Intraday Outlooks For EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF - SEB
- FXStreet: EUR/USD – Weak Shrugs Off Strong Eurozone Industrial Production
- Action Forex: Daily Technical Analysis
- DailyFX: Gold, Silver Dumped As USD Flexes Its Muscles Ahead Of Retail Sales Data
- Investing.com: Gold dips as Fed meeting draws closer
The most relevant this week:
- Bloomberg: Sept 12 - Russia Weighs Response as U.S. and EU Add More Sanctions
- MQL5 Blogs: 5.5" 'iPhone 6' to launch in limited quantities on Sept. 19
- Reuters: Rates speculation sends dollar to six-year peak versus yen
- MQL5 Blogs: The financial crisis is gone, time to bet on banks
- Bloomberg: HTC Said to Develop Waterproof Camera to Challenge GoPro
- MarketWatch: 10 Nasdaq stocks with returns of at least 240% in 2014
- MQL5 Blogs: Commodity Traders Gain Influence Over Global Economy
- Reuters: China smartphones set to pick off global giants
- Yahoo! News: Exclusive - Brazil's Silva would cut spending, end forex intervention programme
- MarketWatch: Washington trading probe broadens to hedge funds
- The Economist: The euro zone economy: Asset-backed indolence
- Russia Today: China, Russia reported to build huge seaport in North Asia
- Forbes: Year-End Checkup
- Daily Finance: State of the Genders: Pay, Opportunities Still Lag for Women
Trader's self-development:
- FxPips: Using Indicators in Forex Technical Analysis
- Reuters: Best defence against short-sellers is to buy stock
- The Economist: Explaining the bond market selloff. Traders versus economists
- MQL5 Blogs: What a trader needs to do in order to put the best chances for profitable trades on his side
- Forbes: Want To Invest Smartly? Start Looking At Overseas Stocks
- MQL5 Blogs: Is it possible to forecast the price movement in Forex? Yes! Basic Forex forecast methods: Technical analysis and Fundamental analysis
- Investopedia: Investing Beyond Your Borders
- DayTradeTheWorld: 11 Essential Day Trading Tips & Resources You Should Know
- DailyFX: How to trade with price Action, Part 1
- Zero Hedge: A Brief History of Currency: The Infographic