Weekly Digest Sept 8-12. Trader's Cup of Tea!
Trading Strategies

Weekly Digest Sept 8-12. Trader's Cup of Tea!

12 September 2014, 13:15
Alice F
Alice F
0
339

Top news of the week: the future of the pound sterling.

Forex news:

The most relevant this week:

Trader's self-development:

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