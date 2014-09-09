5.5" 'iPhone 6' to launch in limited quantities on Sept. 19

Apple fans clamoring for the anticipated 5.5-inch version of Apple's "iPhone 6" may not have to wait long, as a new report claims that the "phablet" model will launch alongside the 4.7-inch version on Sept. 19.







The alleged launch date for both anticipated "iPhone 6" models was reported on Monday by iGen.fr, which has accurately revealed product release dates in the past. The Sept. 19 date is no surprise, as Apple has historically made its new iPhones available two Fridays after they are announced, but recent reports had suggested the larger 5.5-inch model might lag behind the 4.7-inch version.



But according to Monday's rumor, that won't be the case and the 5.5-inch model will also be available to buy on Sept. 19. Quantities of the larger version could be limited, however, which would explain why earlier reports raised concerns about apparent production issues.



Lending even more credibility to these claims is the fact that multiple parts — and even alleged full functioning models — of the 4.7-inch "iPhone 6" have leaked online. But considerably fewer leaks have been seen for the rumored 5.5-inch version.



According to the report, the 4.7-inch "iPhone 6" is identified as model N61, while the jumbo-sized 5.5-inch model has an internal model number of N56.

Both the 4.7- and 5.5-inch versions of the "iPhone 6" are expected to be showcased by Apple at its media event on Tuesday, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. AppleInsider will be onhand at the Flint Center in Cupertino, Calif., and will provide full coverage through our liveblog, as well as via the official AppleInsider app for iPhone and iPad.