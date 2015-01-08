USDCHF Technical Analysis: trading range is too narrow to justify the trades on the long or short side

Resistance

Support 1.0185 1.0118 1.0239

1.0010

1.0293

0.9902



The US Dollar continues to push higher against the Swiss Franc, with buyers extending the advance for a fifth consecutive day. Near-term resistance is at 1.0185, the 138.2% Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 150% level at 1.0239. Alternatively, a reversal below the 123.6% Fib at 1.0118 clears the way for a challenge of the 100% expansion at 1.0010.







The available trading range is too narrow to justify the trades on the long or short side from a risk/reward perspective. With that in mind, we will remain on the sidelines for now and wait for a more actionable opportunity to present itself.