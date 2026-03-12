Calling MQL developers: let's build a shared package ecosystem for MetaTrader

If you’re an MQL developer with code that could be useful to others, I’d like to invite you to help grow a new open ecosystem around reusable packages for MetaTrader 4 and 5.

I’m talking about things like:

- JSON read/write libraries

- Risk management and position sizing helpers

- GUI / chart component libraries

- Pattern recognition utilities (candlestick, indicators, etc.)

- Price action / SMC / orderflow tooling

- Any other reusable MQL library you’ve built for your own work

I’ve been working on KnitPkg (

), a modern, Git‑first package and project manager for MQL4/MQL5 that brings an npm-like workflow to MetaTrader: semantic versioning, reproducible installs, and a registry of packages backed by Git repositories.

Now that KnitPkg is launching, I’d like to help other developers publish their own libraries into this ecosystem.

How to share your MQL code via KnitPkg

If you have an MQL library you’re willing to share, the basic idea is:

1. Create a Git repository with your code on any supported host: MQL5Forge, GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket

2. Follow the “Creating Packages” guide in the KnitPkg docs to see the structure and concepts:

You don’t need to get everything perfect on the first try. To make this easier during the launch phase of KnitPkg, I’m offering hands-on help.

MY OFFER: I'LL ADAPT YOUR REPO TO THE KNITPKG STRUCTURE

To encourage more high‑quality packages in the registry, here’s how I can help you, step by step:

1. You create the Git repo on any supported host (MQL5Forge, GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket) and push your existing MQL code there.

2. You send me a private message on MQL5 with the repository URL and a short note that you’d like it adapted for KnitPkg.

3. I will fork your repository, adjust the structure and manifest to match the recommended KnitPkg project layout, and open a Pull Request with the changes.

4. You review and merge the Pull Request into your repository.

5. With the structure in place, you publish your project to the KnitPkg registry by running this single command on your machine: 'kp register'. After that, your package becomes installable by any developer using KnitPkg, via a simple:

$ kp add @yourorg/yourpackage

$ kp install

Discoverability: your code in the KnitPkg Web Registry

Once your repository is published in the KnitPkg registry, your package will be easily searchable through the web interface:

For MQL5 projects:

For MQL4 projects:

Other developers will be able to discover your work by organization, package name, author, license, or project type, and install it directly into their own MetaTrader projects.

Why this matters

MetaTrader projects often grow through copy/paste and ad‑hoc folder sharing. By turning your libraries into versioned packages:

- Other traders and developers can reuse your work reliably.

- You gain a clear distribution and update channel for your code.

- The MQL community moves toward modern, reproducible workflows, similar to what JavaScript, Python, and others already enjoy.

If you’re interested, just send me a private message with your repo link and I’ll help you bring your library into the KnitPkg ecosystem.

Let’s make MQL development more modular, shareable, and professional—together.