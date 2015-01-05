California is Bitcoin-friendly State in the US - The governor of the US state of California has approved Bitcoin

Though there are not many restrictions in the US on Bitcoin, the state of California has emerged as a Bitcoin-friendly state in the nation. This newly accepting stance makes it one of the more Bitcoin friendly states in a country where political opinion about the rise of digital currencies is heavily polarized; particularly, when New York is trying to regulate it.

The bill according to the local media aims at ending a prohibition against using any alternative to US dollars for commerce in the state. Nonetheless, the bill also recognizes and permits the use of alternate currencies for transactions; thus, there is ample scope for digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and others that have come up in the last couple of years.According to some observers the decision by the state has not surprised them as California has long been one of the new technology centers of the US. Therefore, it is perhaps unsurprising that state of California is making headlines about leading the charge of Bitcoin acceptance in the country. This according to them was on the way and was just a matter of time.