All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends VIDEO. AUDUSD On The Ropes 10 September 2014, 12:01 Gary Comey 0 117 " target="_blank">http:// #audusd Source To add comments, please log in or register 🤖🔥🏆 BEST METATRADER 4 EAS | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 2254 1 🔥🏆🤖 BEST METATRADER 4 EAs | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 1020 0 1 Ultimate EA for Prop Firms - Presentation, Manual and Presets Trading Systems 2646 2 5 Trade AUDUSD with MFG 2022 Trading Strategies 547 0 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS at 13/08/2020 for EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 553 0 2 Australian Central Bank kept rates on slowing economy Analytics & Forecasts 341 0 3 AUD/USD: low interest rates are desirable Analytics & Forecasts 410 0 1 AUD/USD: commodity currencies increased against the backdrop of risks with raw material Analytics & Forecasts 329 0 AUD/USD: on the eve of the publication of NFP Analytics & Forecasts 322 0 2 AUD/USD: there is no reason to change the current monetary policy Analytics & Forecasts 266 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 21 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 21 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 25 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 1 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 2 Turbo gain EA Built with Certified Algorithmic Power that adapts Trading Systems 33 0 AI Drives #NQ100 Higher Again: NVIDIA and Micron Lead the Sector Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Lessons Learned from Long-Term USDJPY Research: What 20 Years of Tick Data Taught Us Trading Systems 38 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 22 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 28 0 196 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 32 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB