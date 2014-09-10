AUDUSD On The Ropes. DON'T TOUCH CABLE.

You can now copy my trades with a two week free trial

September 10th 2014 – Markets are cyclical as we all know. So what does that mean? Sometimes it means that eventually they will get around to each currency pair. We have watched the Greenback strengthen across the board over the past few weeks and yet AUDUSD remained locked within the tight trading range it had been all year. Not so much anymore as you will see in the webinar here .

AUDUSD - A break now of 0.92 sets us up for a continuation lower towards the 0.88’s in the weeks to come.

EURUSD – The buying of Dollars has abaited for the time being. It’s only Wednesday but the weekly candle now looks like a hammer. If that is indeed what we get then watch this market for a higher high next week.

GBPUSD – DON’T TOUCH

Click on the MQL5 links at the bottom of the page here J If you want to follow my trades it’s only $20 per month! Better still I have opened a brand new account that will trade the same way and this account has a two week free trial. You follow this account by clicking on the red button also on the front page here.

The Daily Webinars are here and make sure that trading FX suits your risk profile. Read the risk policy here. You can read all of my daily blogs at forexstreet here.