All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends Bitcoin trends jun2014 1 July 2014, 11:12 Ciprian Ioan Popa 0 146 #bitcoin, bitcoin signals Source To add comments, please log in or register Beyond Backtests: Building Robust Expert Advisors for Gold and Bitcoin Trading Systems 71 0 1 The Trading Data Revolution: What If Price Is Only One Percent of the Information? Analytics & Forecasts 52 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 175 0 Bitcoin Is Not Forex: Why Generic Trading Robots Underperform Trading Systems 67 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 27 – 31, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 135 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 20 – 24, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 145 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 13 – 17, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 185 1 1 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 06 – 10, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 132 0 Gold’s “Cross” Warning: Is It Too Early to Write Off XAU/USD Below $4,000? Analytics & Forecasts 85 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for June 29 – July 03, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 113 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 18 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 19 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 24 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 31 0 1 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 2 Turbo gain EA Built with Certified Algorithmic Power that adapts Trading Systems 33 0 AI Drives #NQ100 Higher Again: NVIDIA and Micron Lead the Sector Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Lessons Learned from Long-Term USDJPY Research: What 20 Years of Tick Data Taught Us Trading Systems 38 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 19 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 27 0 196 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 31 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB