⚠️ Launch Price Ends July 1 | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99

Two EAs. One Price.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout at $99 and get Nova DNA Trader completely free. Not a discount code. Not a coupon. An entire second EA, worth $199 on its own, included at no extra cost.

Here is exactly what that means in practice.

What You Are Actually Getting

Nova GOLD Breakout. A purpose-built gold EA for XAUUSD M1. Three stage logic: breakout, retest, fallback. No indicators, no martingale. Stop loss on every trade. Running live right now in the Nova 002 signal with every trade posted publicly.

Nova DNA Trader. A fully set and forget trend breakout system covering all seven major forex pairs. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD. Built-in configurations tested under realistic market conditions. Four inputs total. Pick your pair, set your risk, done.

Two markets. Two strategies. Gold and forex majors, covered by two professional EAs, for the price of one.

The Numbers

Nova GOLD Breakout: $99 right now, $249 after July 1.

Nova DNA Trader: Free with purchase, normally $199.

Total value: $298. Your price: $99.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout and message me directly. I will personally walk you through getting Nova DNA Trader added to your account.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 11 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout and message me directly. I will get you set up with DNA Trader right away.