Most metals have been under pressure in recent weeks. XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XPTUSD, and XPDUSD are declining amid a strong U.S. dollar, expectations of prolonged high interest rates in the United States, and cautious investor sentiment toward non-yielding assets. However, CUCUSD stands out from the broader trend: copper maintains stronger medium-term performance and remains one of the few metals that has shown notable growth since autumn 2025.

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Key drivers behind metal price movements:

XAUUSD — dollar strength and high rates. Gold tends to lose support when the dollar strengthens, as it becomes more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Additional pressure comes from expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy, since higher yields on dollar-denominated assets reduce the appeal of gold.

— dollar strength and high rates. Gold tends to lose support when the dollar strengthens, as it becomes more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Additional pressure comes from expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy, since higher yields on dollar-denominated assets reduce the appeal of gold. XAGUSD — decline in Indian imports. Silver has come under pressure following reduced purchases from India, one of the world’s largest consumers. Import restrictions and higher duties have weakened external demand, creating a negative signal for the market.

— decline in Indian imports. Silver has come under pressure following reduced purchases from India, one of the world’s largest consumers. Import restrictions and higher duties have weakened external demand, creating a negative signal for the market. XPTUSD — profit-taking after a price rally. After a period of rising prices, some investors have started closing positions and reallocating capital into less volatile instruments. While the fundamental deficit in platinum remains, it has not fully offset short-term selling pressure.

— profit-taking after a price rally. After a period of rising prices, some investors have started closing positions and reallocating capital into less volatile instruments. While the fundamental deficit in platinum remains, it has not fully offset short-term selling pressure. XPDUSD — weak long-term demand from the auto industry. Palladium is widely used in gasoline-powered vehicles, but it is largely unnecessary for electric vehicles. As the EV market expands, the long-term demand outlook from the automotive sector continues to weaken.

— weak long-term demand from the auto industry. Palladium is widely used in gasoline-powered vehicles, but it is largely unnecessary for electric vehicles. As the EV market expands, the long-term demand outlook from the automotive sector continues to weaken. CUCUSD — copper moves against the trend. Unlike gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, copper appears stronger due to demand from energy infrastructure, electrification, grid expansion, data centers, and AI-related industries. This creates a clear contrast in the market: while some metals decline due to dollar strength, interest rates, and weak demand, CUCUSD is supported by long-term industrial factors.

Palladium remains the most vulnerable, as growing EV adoption gradually reduces demand from the automotive sector. Gold and silver may also stay under pressure as long as the dollar remains strong and markets expect high U.S. interest rates.

Copper, on the other hand, stands out as an exception within the sector. Its growth since autumn 2025 reflects continued investor expectations of strong future demand tied to energy, infrastructure, and technology development. Therefore, when assessing metals, it is important to distinguish between assets pressured by monetary policy and those supported by structural industrial demand.

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