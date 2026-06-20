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The 25 Highest-Edge Combinations of Liquidity Trap Entry System (Backtest)

Analyzed with MTF Win-Rate Analyzer · "Auto top edge" mode · 2,155 trades across multiple markets

The question I get most often: "Which pair and which timeframe does Liquidity Trap Entry System work best on?"

Instead of answering from gut feeling, I let the data answer. I scanned every Symbol × Timeframe combination through my own analysis engine, recording win-rate, expectancy (R), safety and the optimal entry hour — then switched on "Auto top edge" so the system ranks and keeps only the 25 combinations with the strongest statistical edge.

Here's that list, with how to read it and three suggested baskets by trading style.

📖 How to read the table

Column Meaning Class Ideal = strongest, most stable edge · Good = solid and reliable Sample Number of trades in the backtest — bigger is more trustworthy Win % Win-rate R @best TP Expectancy per trade (in R) at the optimal Take-Profit level Safety Safety score 0–100 (higher = more durable edge) Best hour Hour with the highest win-rate (GMT)

What is R? 1R = the amount you risk per trade (the distance to your SL). An expectancy of +0.300R means each trade returns, on average, 0.3× your risk. Repeated enough times, that positive edge is what grows the account.



🥇 IDEAL tier — strongest edge (10 combinations)

Symbol TF Sample Win % R @best TP Safety Best hour (GMT) XAUUSD H1 82 62.2% +0.705 56 09:00 GBPUSD D1 80 67.5% +0.350 43 21:00 SWISS20 H1 60 65.0% +0.350 50 12:00 BTCUSD H4 65 64.6% +0.293 52 21:00 FRANCE40 D1 96 58.3% +0.166 51 21:00 GBPJPY H1 67 58.2% +0.209 42 03:00 US500 H4 84 41.7% +0.490 34 09:00 USDCAD H1 76 42.1% +0.580 26 21:00 DE40 H1 81 43.2% +0.296 28 13:00 US30 H4 74 40.5% +0.620 25 05:00

🥈 GOOD tier — solid & reliable (15 combinations)

Symbol TF Sample Win % R @best TP Safety Best hour (GMT) BRENT D1 77 59.7% +0.194 31 21:00 USDCAD M30 73 58.9% +0.300 36 02:00 AUDUSD M30 86 58.1% +0.162 48 02:00 BTCUSD M30 80 57.5% +0.250 46 11:00 SPAIN35 M30 73 57.5% +0.235 44 08:00 HK50 D1 84 57.1% +0.251 47 21:00 XAUUSD D1 74 55.4% +0.350 48 21:00 CHINA50 M30 102 54.9% +0.098 49 06:00 US30 H1 76 53.9% +0.104 47 17:00 SPAIN35 H4 150 53.3% +0.100 53 17:00 CHINA50 H4 147 53.1% +0.062 47 21:00 BRENT M30 67 47.8% +0.565 35 08:00 AUDNZD H4 148 46.6% +0.790 24 01:00 SPAIN35 H1 87 43.7% +0.311 24 14:00 GBPJPY D1 66 40.9% +0.290 20 21:00

💡 What the data reveals

1. Gold and indices are the home turf. XAUUSD H1 tops the board on both safety (56) and expectancy (+0.705R). A whole row of indices — SWISS20, FRANCE40, SPAIN35, HK50, CHINA50, US30, US500, DE40 — make the cut. Liquidity traps print most clearly on gold, crypto and indices, exactly as you'd expect when large players hunt liquidity.

2. There are two kinds of edge — pick the one that fits you:

High win-rate: GBPUSD D1 (67.5%), SWISS20 H1 (65%), BTCUSD H4 (64.6%) — win often, easy on the nerves.

Asymmetric R: US30 H4 (+0.620R), USDCAD H1 (+0.580R), BRENT M30 (+0.565R), AUDNZD H4 (+0.790R) — win less often but pay big per trade.

3. The golden hour: 21:00 GMT. It's the best entry hour for 9 of the 25 combinations — aligned with the daily-bar close and the late New York session. If you only want to watch one window, this is the one to prioritize.

4. Bigger samples = more trustworthy. SPAIN35 H4 (150 trades), AUDNZD H4 (148), CHINA50 H4 (147) give stable numbers thanks to large samples — less risk of a statistical fluke.

🧺 Three suggested baskets by style

🟢 "Play it safe" (prioritize win-rate & safety): XAUUSD H1 · GBPUSD D1 · SWISS20 H1 · BTCUSD H4 · FRANCE40 D1 → 58–67% win, safety 43–56. Good for beginners and anyone who likes winning steadily.

🔴 "Hunt big R" (prioritize expectancy): AUDNZD H4 · US30 H4 · USDCAD H1 · BRENT M30 · US500 H4 → Optimal R from +0.49 to +0.79. Lower win-rate but higher profit per trade — needs the discipline to hold to TP.

🟡 "Diversify" (spread across markets): XAUUSD (gold) · BTCUSD (crypto) · GBPUSD (FX) · FRANCE40 (index) · BRENT (oil) → Five low-correlation asset classes, reducing concentration risk.

🚀 From the list to real trading

The table above is the map — it tells you where to stand. Liquidity Trap Entry System is the real-time compass: attach it to a chart and it draws Entry – SL – TP1→TP4 for you, non-repaint, with a ★ Suggested TP and a Win-Rate Panel computed from your own broker's history.

A closed-loop workflow: scan signals → enter trades → get notified — with the MTF Scanner, the free Liquidity Trap SoloEA (auto-trade) and Telegram Alert included.

💵 Currently $68 (rises to $98 after every 30 purchases)

(rises to $98 after every 30 purchases) 🎁 Free Demo to test right away in the Strategy Tester

🔎 Find Liquidity Trap Entry System on the MQL5 Market — author khiemni

⚠️ Note: All figures above are backtest / historical results and are for reference only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always verify on a Demo account and manage risk appropriately for your own account. This is not investment advice.