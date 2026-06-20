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The 25 Highest-Edge Combinations of Liquidity Trap Entry System (Backtest)
Analyzed with MTF Win-Rate Analyzer · "Auto top edge" mode · 2,155 trades across multiple markets
The question I get most often: "Which pair and which timeframe does Liquidity Trap Entry System work best on?"
Instead of answering from gut feeling, I let the data answer. I scanned every Symbol × Timeframe combination through my own analysis engine, recording win-rate, expectancy (R), safety and the optimal entry hour — then switched on "Auto top edge" so the system ranks and keeps only the 25 combinations with the strongest statistical edge.
Here's that list, with how to read it and three suggested baskets by trading style.
📖 How to read the table
|Column
|Meaning
|Class
|Ideal = strongest, most stable edge · Good = solid and reliable
|Sample
|Number of trades in the backtest — bigger is more trustworthy
|Win %
|Win-rate
|R @best TP
|Expectancy per trade (in R) at the optimal Take-Profit level
|Safety
|Safety score 0–100 (higher = more durable edge)
|Best hour
|Hour with the highest win-rate (GMT)
What is R? 1R = the amount you risk per trade (the distance to your SL). An expectancy of +0.300R means each trade returns, on average, 0.3× your risk. Repeated enough times, that positive edge is what grows the account.
🥇 IDEAL tier — strongest edge (10 combinations)
|Symbol
|TF
|Sample
|Win %
|R @best TP
|Safety
|Best hour (GMT)
|XAUUSD
|H1
|82
|62.2%
|+0.705
|56
|09:00
|GBPUSD
|D1
|80
|67.5%
|+0.350
|43
|21:00
|SWISS20
|H1
|60
|65.0%
|+0.350
|50
|12:00
|BTCUSD
|H4
|65
|64.6%
|+0.293
|52
|21:00
|FRANCE40
|D1
|96
|58.3%
|+0.166
|51
|21:00
|GBPJPY
|H1
|67
|58.2%
|+0.209
|42
|03:00
|US500
|H4
|84
|41.7%
|+0.490
|34
|09:00
|USDCAD
|H1
|76
|42.1%
|+0.580
|26
|21:00
|DE40
|H1
|81
|43.2%
|+0.296
|28
|13:00
|US30
|H4
|74
|40.5%
|+0.620
|25
|05:00
🥈 GOOD tier — solid & reliable (15 combinations)
|Symbol
|TF
|Sample
|Win %
|R @best TP
|Safety
|Best hour (GMT)
|BRENT
|D1
|77
|59.7%
|+0.194
|31
|21:00
|USDCAD
|M30
|73
|58.9%
|+0.300
|36
|02:00
|AUDUSD
|M30
|86
|58.1%
|+0.162
|48
|02:00
|BTCUSD
|M30
|80
|57.5%
|+0.250
|46
|11:00
|SPAIN35
|M30
|73
|57.5%
|+0.235
|44
|08:00
|HK50
|D1
|84
|57.1%
|+0.251
|47
|21:00
|XAUUSD
|D1
|74
|55.4%
|+0.350
|48
|21:00
|CHINA50
|M30
|102
|54.9%
|+0.098
|49
|06:00
|US30
|H1
|76
|53.9%
|+0.104
|47
|17:00
|SPAIN35
|H4
|150
|53.3%
|+0.100
|53
|17:00
|CHINA50
|H4
|147
|53.1%
|+0.062
|47
|21:00
|BRENT
|M30
|67
|47.8%
|+0.565
|35
|08:00
|AUDNZD
|H4
|148
|46.6%
|+0.790
|24
|01:00
|SPAIN35
|H1
|87
|43.7%
|+0.311
|24
|14:00
|GBPJPY
|D1
|66
|40.9%
|+0.290
|20
|21:00
💡 What the data reveals
1. Gold and indices are the home turf. XAUUSD H1 tops the board on both safety (56) and expectancy (+0.705R). A whole row of indices — SWISS20, FRANCE40, SPAIN35, HK50, CHINA50, US30, US500, DE40 — make the cut. Liquidity traps print most clearly on gold, crypto and indices, exactly as you'd expect when large players hunt liquidity.
2. There are two kinds of edge — pick the one that fits you:
- High win-rate: GBPUSD D1 (67.5%), SWISS20 H1 (65%), BTCUSD H4 (64.6%) — win often, easy on the nerves.
- Asymmetric R: US30 H4 (+0.620R), USDCAD H1 (+0.580R), BRENT M30 (+0.565R), AUDNZD H4 (+0.790R) — win less often but pay big per trade.
3. The golden hour: 21:00 GMT. It's the best entry hour for 9 of the 25 combinations — aligned with the daily-bar close and the late New York session. If you only want to watch one window, this is the one to prioritize.
4. Bigger samples = more trustworthy. SPAIN35 H4 (150 trades), AUDNZD H4 (148), CHINA50 H4 (147) give stable numbers thanks to large samples — less risk of a statistical fluke.
🧺 Three suggested baskets by style
🟢 "Play it safe" (prioritize win-rate & safety): XAUUSD H1 · GBPUSD D1 · SWISS20 H1 · BTCUSD H4 · FRANCE40 D1 → 58–67% win, safety 43–56. Good for beginners and anyone who likes winning steadily.
🔴 "Hunt big R" (prioritize expectancy): AUDNZD H4 · US30 H4 · USDCAD H1 · BRENT M30 · US500 H4 → Optimal R from +0.49 to +0.79. Lower win-rate but higher profit per trade — needs the discipline to hold to TP.
🟡 "Diversify" (spread across markets): XAUUSD (gold) · BTCUSD (crypto) · GBPUSD (FX) · FRANCE40 (index) · BRENT (oil) → Five low-correlation asset classes, reducing concentration risk.
🚀 From the list to real trading
The table above is the map — it tells you where to stand. Liquidity Trap Entry System is the real-time compass: attach it to a chart and it draws Entry – SL – TP1→TP4 for you, non-repaint, with a ★ Suggested TP and a Win-Rate Panel computed from your own broker's history.
A closed-loop workflow: scan signals → enter trades → get notified — with the MTF Scanner, the free Liquidity Trap SoloEA (auto-trade) and Telegram Alert included.
- 💵 Currently $68 (rises to $98 after every 30 purchases)
- 🎁 Free Demo to test right away in the Strategy Tester
- 🔎 Find Liquidity Trap Entry System on the MQL5 Market — author khiemni
⚠️ Note: All figures above are backtest / historical results and are for reference only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always verify on a Demo account and manage risk appropriately for your own account. This is not investment advice.