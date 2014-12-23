GBPUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - UK third quarter GDP confirmed at 0.7% with 37 pips price movement

past data is 3.2%



forecast data is 3.0%



actual data is 2.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for GDP in our case)

[GBP - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy. It's the broadest measure of economic activity and the primary gauge of the economy's health.

==========







The UK's third-quarter economic growth has been finalised at 0.7 per cent, year-on-year, confirming the nation's status as one of the most rapidly growing advanced economies. But the original year-on-year growth figure of 3 per cent was revised downward to 2.6 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said in its final version of the data. The UK economy is rebounding as unemployment has declined to 6 per cent while pay rises are nudging ahead of low inflation. A supermarket price war and low fuel prices are encouraging consumer spending. Meanwhile, low interest rates have spurred house price rises of 8 per cent or more, year-on-year, for 12 consecutive months, according to Nationwide.





==========



GBPUSD M5: 37 pips price movement by GBP - GDP news event









