Bitcoin Expo London 2015: The year of 2015 will begin in a grand style in London!

The scheduled Bitcoin Expo 2015 is expected to become a huge success for the digital currency in London: according to the organizers of the event, “The year of 2015 will begin in a grand style in London! Investors, Start-ups, students, companies, exhibitors, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and cryptocurrency supporters – all are invited!”



According to the people behind the event, “If you want to be a part of the monetary future, join the Start-up Show and visit the exhibitors at this wonderful event. You can register now for FREE or with our special registration opportunities for Startups and Investors.” Thus, this is one wonderful opportunity for every Bitcoin enthusiast in London they should not miss.



Coming from the organizers of the CryptoEvents that brought the Central European Bitcoin Expo Vienna, BitcoinExpo 2014 Shanghai and Bitcoin 2 Business Congress Brussels, BitcoinExpo 2015 is a free conference. Therefore, the organizers are expecting that interested parties should not miss this unique opportunity to meet top Bitcoin companies.



Attendees will be able to explore the potential available in Bitcoin ecosystem by networking with great speakers and cryptocurrency professionals. Moreover, as the number of free tickets is limited, interested parties are interested to register now.



The BitcoinExpo 2015 will be attended by some of the renowned personalities that include Marco Streng CEO, Genesis-mining; Matej Michalko CTO, Bitcoin Marketing; Adam Vaziri CEO, Diacle Ltd, John Michell Xecnet Ltd UK; Wilhelmina Jewell Strong-Sparks CEO and Founder OTGC, BiTHouse; Amin Rafiee CoinsSource and Simon Dixon CEO, BankToTheFuture.



Some other speakers like Atif Nazir CEO, Block.io; Benjamin Bommhardt Bitcoin Foundation; Mariën Glenn Founder, DogeChain.info; Kingsley Edwards Founder, Leetcoin Inc; and Christian Rotzoll CTO, DogeRain too will be putting their views at the event. Though there are no ticket prices for attendees; Attendee VIP will have to pay £12900, per head.





