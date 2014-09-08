NZDUSD bearish and is the right time to sell

This is a very time sensitive trade. NZDUSD has been gradually selling off and recently spiked up.

It looks like NZDUSD reached another supply zone. Notice the initial point in which price accelerated downwards from pretty much a standstill. The price hit this zone again and now it appears the sell off has begun. Judging by the candlestick wicks, they are making lower and lower highs. These will actually appear to be fractals on lower time frames. Since this is pretty time sensitive, I will not be divulging into the smaller time frame. However, it is actually a heads and shoulders pattern on the 5-minute time frame.