Intra-Day Fundamentals - FOMC Press Conference With Fed Chair Yellen With Great Price Movement For All The Pairs

2014-12-17 19:30 GMT (or 21:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Press Conference]
- past data is n/a
- forecast data is n/a
- actual data is n/a according to the latest press release
[USD - FOMC Press Conference] = It's among the primary methods the Fed uses to communicate with investors regarding monetary policy. It covers in detail the factors that affected the most recent interest rate and other policy decisions, along with commentary about economic conditions such as the future growth outlook and inflation. Most importantly, it provides clues regarding future monetary policy.
==========
The Fed is unlikely to start its rate hike process for "at least the next couple of meetings," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said.
The Fed surprised some Wednesday
by leaving the phrase "considerable time" in its statement, but as a
reference to the timing of rate hikes rather than a policy.
==========
EURUSD M5: 120 pips price movement by USD - FOMC Press Conference news event
==========
GBPUSD M5: 136 pips price movement by USD - FOMC Press Conference news event
==========
USDJPY M5: 129 pips price movement by USD - FOMC Press Conference news event
==========
USDCHF M5: 95 pips price movement by USD - FOMC Press Conference news event
==========
AUDUSD M5: 110 pips price movement by USD - FOMC Press Conference news event