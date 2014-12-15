EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 14.12 - 21.12: Bearish Breakout

D1 price is on primary bearish market condition with trying to break 1.2494 resistance level:
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo with Senkou Span A line as the nearest kumo border
- Chinkou Span line is breaking the price from below to above on open D1 bar for good possible breakout
- Nearest support level is 1.2247
- Nearest resistance level is 1.2494
W1 price is on primary bearish market condition with breaking 1.2270 support on open W1 bar for now.
MN price
is on bearish breakdown by breaking 1.2357 support level with Chinkou
Span line of Ichimoku indicator crossing the price from above to below.
If D1 price will break 1.2247
support level so the primary bearish will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.2494 resistance level so the secondary rally may be started within the primary bearish with possible reversal to bullish condition
If not so we may see the ranging within bearish market condition.
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.2494 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.2247 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2014-12-15 11:00 GMT (or 13:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Buba Monthly Report]
2014-12-16 01:45 GMT (or 03:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI]
2014-12-16 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - French Manufacturing PMI]
2014-12-16 08:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]
2014-12-16 10:00 GMT (or 12:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
2014-12-16 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Building Permits]
2014-12-17 10:00 GMT (or 12:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - CPI]
2014-12-17 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI]
2014-12-17 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
2014-12-18 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
2014-12-18 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
2014-12-19 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Current Account]Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.2494
|1.2357
|1.2599
|1.2270
|1.2886
|1.2247
SUMMARY : bearish