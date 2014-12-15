EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 14.12 - 21.12: Bearish Breakout

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

newdigital, 2014.12.13 13:27

EUR/USD forecast for the week of December 15, 2014, Technical Analysis (based on fxempire article)



The EUR/USD pair broke higher during the course of the week, but as you can see struggled at the 1.25 handle. This is an area that has been resistive in the past, so it makes sense that we would run into resistance again. We believe that the downtrend is most certainly still in effect, but we do not have a resistant candle to start selling yet. Because of this, we are on the sidelines as far as longer-term trades are concerned, but we certainly wouldn’t be interested in buying this market.



After all, we are heading towards the end of the year, and the liquidity will all but disappear. With that, we think that short-term traders only can be bothered to be in this marketplace, and that sudden erratic corrections can occur at any time. I have a yellow box drawn on the chart which for me signifies when the trend changes. If we get above there, extensively the 1.30 handle, we could see the market go much higher. Probably to the 1.135 level would be the next target at that point time, but it takes a lot for that to happen in our opinion.



More than likely, the market will probably do very little over the next couple of weeks, at least as far as anything along the lines of a substantial move. Ultimately, the market could bounce a bit from here and offer a selling opportunity but we would need to see the resistive candle form in order to do so. Perhaps we may get a little bit of a late December surprise, but ultimately we feel that this market is going to continue going lower once the liquidity returns the marketplace.



Looking at the longer-term charts, we believe that the 1.2050 level is the target given enough time, and as a result we are not interested in buying under any circumstances, even though we do recognize that a bit of a bounce could happen. We believe that 2015 will be very hard on the Euro as well.





