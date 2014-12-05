Weekly digest Dec 1-5: Draghi disappoints on QE, China competes with US over high tech, JPMorgan shares investment wisdom

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Markets dip after Mario Draghi disappoints on QE, but then rise on new speculations

Forex news: Stable euro, weak yen, rising ruble



This week's main events, analysis: US jobs report, oil prices, low crude to support Southern Europe



Business & companies news: Commodity traders, Intel bringing the most advanced technology to China, Lufthansa strike, Samsung vs Apple

