Weekly digest Dec 1-5: Draghi disappoints on QE, China competes with US over high tech, JPMorgan shares investment wisdom
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Weekly digest Dec 1-5: Draghi disappoints on QE, China competes with US over high tech, JPMorgan shares investment wisdom

5 December 2014, 13:14
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Markets dip after Mario Draghi disappoints on QE, but then rise on new speculations

Forex news: Stable euro, weak yen, rising ruble

This week's main events, analysis: US jobs report, oil prices, low crude to support Southern Europe

Business & companies news: Commodity traders, Intel bringing the most advanced technology to China, Lufthansa strike, Samsung vs Apple

Trader's self-development: Investing wisdom, trading a way to financial freedom

#Draghi, weekly digest, investment wisdom, QE, Russian economy, self-development for traders