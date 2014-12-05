Weekly digest Dec 1-5: Draghi disappoints on QE, China competes with US over high tech, JPMorgan shares investment wisdom

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Markets dip after Mario Draghi disappoints on QE, but then rise on new speculations
- The Guardian: Markets fall as ECB doesn't deliver QE for Christmas – as it happened
- MarketWatch: Europe stocks rebound on revived ECB hopes
- Bloomberg: Europe Stocks Rise Amid ECB Stimulus Bets, German Factory Orders
- Irish Times: Analysis: ECB may be nudging towards QE at last
- CNBC: News, views and analysis from ECB decision day
- Businessweek: ECB Prepares Broad Stimulus Plan, All Assets but Gold on the Table for Purchase
- Sputnik International: Draghi Says No Stimulus in Eurozone Till Next Year, Markets Retreat
- The WSJ: ECB's Draghi Opens Door to New Stimulus, But Not Yet
Forex news: Stable euro, weak yen, rising ruble
- Action Forex: Daily Technical Analysis
- FXStreet: EUR/USD unmotivated around 1.2360
- FXStreet: USD/JPY keeps rising ahead of US NFP
- DailyFX: Dollar, Yen Torn Between US Jobs Data and Year-End Capital Flows
- FXEmpire: EUR/GBP Fundamental Analysis December 5, 2014 Forecast
- Pound Sterling Live: Negative Implications for Sterling as Inflation Forecast to Fall Below 1 pct in 2015
- The Moscow Times: Russian Ruble Firms, Traders Suspect Central Bank Intervention
- MQL5 Blogs: Why the plunging Russian ruble matters to the global economy
- MQL5 Blogs: 3 Biggest Currency Moves in 2014
This week's main events, analysis: US jobs report, oil prices, low crude to support Southern Europe
- The WSJ: 5 Things to Watch in the November Jobs Report
- MarketWatch: Ignore copper, mind the Swiss as jobs return focus to U.S.: Langlois
- Sputnik International: OPEC Lacks Power to Influence Global Oil Prices: Expert
- Reuters: Brent falls close to $69 after Saudi price cut
- MQL5 Blogs: Plunging oil prices unexpectedly help Southern Europe, as low fuel costs increase demand
- Forbes: Oil Prices - Decline Turned Into Collapse?
- The WSJ: Oil’s Slump Threatens Norway’s Economy
- MQL5 Blogs: The Swiss vote against gold is a sad news for central banks
- Russia Today: Cutting Russia out of SWIFT banking system would mean ‘war’ – head of VTB
- MQL5 Blogs: Meet "Google tax", a strange measure directed to multinationals avoiding tax payment in the UK
Business & companies news: Commodity traders, Intel bringing the most advanced technology to China, Lufthansa strike, Samsung vs Apple
- London South East: Rio Tinto CEO says Glencore a "poor strategic match"
- MQL5 Blogs: Trafigura employee arrested in China over gasoline trade fraud
- Reuters: Fiat Chrysler launches $2.5 billion mandatory convertible bond, share offer
- BBC News: Lufthansa strike hits more flights
- MQL5 Blogs: Intel deepens ties with the Chinese market, investing $1.6 billion in its China factory
- Reuters: Taiwan probe finds 12 smartphone brands violate privacy rules
- Reuters: Samsung asks court to throw out $930 million damages in Apple infringement case
- Bloomberg: Sony Hack Signals Threat to Destroy Data, Not Just Steal It
- Sputnik International: No Deal? France Says it Might Never Deliver Mistral Ships to Russia
Trader's self-development: Investing wisdom, trading a way to financial freedom
- MQL5 Blogs: Best Books for Investors: A Short Shelf
- Barron's: Investing Wisdom from a JPMorgan Pro
- MarketWatch: 6 ways to increase retirement income
- MQL5 Blogs: SOMETHING TO READ - Trade Your Way to Financial Freedom
- MQL5 Blogs: VIDEO LESSON - How to Join the Minority of Traders Who Are Successful