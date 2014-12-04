Trafigura employee arrested in China over gasoline trade fraud

An employee of Trafigura, the world's second-largest metals trader and third-largest oil trader, was arrested by Chinese police as part of an investigation into an alleged $32 million gasoline trade fraud.

Tian Meng, 39, who works at Trafigura's oil marketing team in Beijing, has been held without charge in the northern city of Cangzhou since August, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Commodity financing deals in China are already under the spotlight after a billion-dollar scandal at Qingdao Port, where a private Chinese trading firm has been accused of duplicating warehouse certificates to secure bank loans. Police in China can arrest suspects and detain them for up to seven months without charge, according to the Chinese law. While Tian could not be reached for comment, a spokeswoman for Trafigura declined to comment.