Intel deepens ties with the Chinese market, investing $1.6 billion in its China factory

Intel Corp will invest $1.6 billion to upgrade its factory in the city of Chengdu in Western China, informing in a statement on Thursday it would bring its most advanced chip-testing technology to China. In exchange the company will receive local and regional government support for construction, which is a vivid sign of how the chipmaker is deepening ties in the Chinese market that is proving increasingly troublesome for some U.S. technology peers, according to Reuters.

"Deploying our newest advanced testing technology in China shows our commitment to innovating jointly with China," Intel executive vice president William Holt said in the statement. "The fully upgraded Chengdu plant will help the Chinese semiconductor industry and boost regional economic growth."

The news has come three months after Intel purchased a minority stake in a government-controlled semiconductor company to jointly design and distribute mobile chips, an industry that China considers to be of strategic importance.

Analysts say there is a broad recognition that foreign companies must do more to stay in China's good graces. "Intel's taking the approach that's appreciated by the Chinese government," Nomura analyst Leping Huang said. "These days if you want to make money in China, you have to invest in China."