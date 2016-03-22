Draghi's Pension Poison

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Mario Draghi's latest batch of measures to boost the euro-area economy comes with a sting in the tail for companies and anyone hoping to retire comfortably one day.Extending quantitative easing to include non-bank corporate bonds is poised to make life even tougher for company pension plans. Record-low interest rates had already depressed bond yields, making it harder for companies to finance retirement promises made to employees. The ECB's move is likely to send company debt prices up and yields even lower, worsening their struggle. Returns to Nowhere Europe corporate bond yields have ... READ MORE