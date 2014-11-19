M1 Scalping Digital Indicator Assistant. Download FREE DEMO now!!!

0
M1 Scalping Digital Indicator Assistant is simultaneously an Expert Advisor as well as indicator developed to help the "scalping-minded" manual trader take as correct as possible trading decisions based on M1 (one minute) time frame.
This trading tool comes as a digital/text Expert Advisor which does not open any trades, does not take control of any manually opened trades, but only advises the User on what to do at any point in time.
