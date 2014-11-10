State-of-the-art chip design and cloud services company cryptocurrency mining announced to add 20 megawatts data center in Doden, Sweden

KnCMiner produces state-of-the-art chip design and cloud services for Blockchain-based applications and cryptocurrency mining. The company has announced that it is adding 20 megawatts to what was previously going to be a 10 megawatt data center in Boden, Sweden, in the vicinity of a massive Facebook data center.



The announcement regarding this came as the company decided to expand its data center capacity in Boden to a total of 30 megawatts and 160,000 square feet. According to the source from the organization it decided this because of the abundance of hydropower in the area and a favorable business environment.

KnCMiner says that it is groundbreaking as it is expanding the performance and an indication that there is pent up demand for Bitcoin mining data center space. Bitcoin which went up after the case of fire in a Bitcoin mining data center has huge demand for Bitcoin mining data centers; in fact, some companies have started them separately.KnCMiner is not alone in this exercise as many other companies have built and continue to build massive data centers designed specifically for the Bitcoin mining purposes. The decision to get the new data center by the company is an indication that the place provides low-cost clean energy which is fundamental for cost-benefit.