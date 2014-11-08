Drugs and Bitcoin Seized - Cops in the Republic of Ireland Seize 2m Euros of digital currency

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The Darknet, an encrypted version of the internet that enables anonymity, has become a tool that is being used by drug peddlers, has been exposed in Ireland by the Irish police. According to the local reports police in the Republic of Ireland has seized almost 2m Euros of digital currency and drugs in an operation targeting international drug selling over the Darknet.
The seized drugs include Ecstasy tablets, LSD and other illegal drugs valued at around two million Euros. According to the police two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene and being held at nearby Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda stations in the Irish capital under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.
The cops in Ireland received a lot of invaluable assistance of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and the Computer Crime Investigation Unit. Under the operation a number of computers were safely retrieved with accessible information immediately at the time of entry on this search. With the inputs, they were able to nab the two culprits.
In its statement the Ireland police said that currently analysis is continuing with regard to storage of electro currency Bitcoin, and CAB have already seized certain currency assets. It believes that as a significant vendor has been arrested in the presence of an encrypted but open computer with address lists for customers all over the world.
The seized drugs include Ecstasy tablets, LSD and other illegal drugs valued at around two million Euros. According to the police two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene and being held at nearby Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda stations in the Irish capital under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.
The cops in Ireland received a lot of invaluable assistance of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and the Computer Crime Investigation Unit. Under the operation a number of computers were safely retrieved with accessible information immediately at the time of entry on this search. With the inputs, they were able to nab the two culprits.
In its statement the Ireland police said that currently analysis is continuing with regard to storage of electro currency Bitcoin, and CAB have already seized certain currency assets. It believes that as a significant vendor has been arrested in the presence of an encrypted but open computer with address lists for customers all over the world.