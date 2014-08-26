Dogecoin's price rockets, Bitcoin stabilises, Darkcoin drops

The price of dogecoin has surged significantly over the last 24 hours, while darkcoin's woes continue.



The price of bitcoin has remained relatively stable over the last few days, in contrast to the turmoil of last week.

Other major cryptocurrencies have had mixed fortunes, with dogecoin seeing a rise in value of almost 25% over the last 24 hours and the beleaguered darkcoin falling a further 12.5% in value.

It is too early to tell what has caused the significant surge in dogecoin prices, with some members of dogecoin forums suggesting a "pump and dump" triggered by Chinese investors, while others have given a nod to the often arbitrary nature of such events by linking it to the price of pineapples.