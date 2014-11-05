EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - Price is on primary bearish with nearest 1.2644 support level to be crossed

H4 price is on primary bearish for trying to break 1.2466 support level for the bearish to be continuing.



Chinkou Span line is located below the price

Ichimoku cloud/kumo (Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B) is above the price - this is indicating the bearish market condition.

The nearest support level for H4 price is 1.2466

Resistance

Support

1.2566

1.2466

1.2577

N/A

If H4 price will break 1.2466 support level on close H4 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing.

If not so we may see the ranging market condition within primary bearish.



Recommendation for short: watch H4 price to break 1.2466 support for possible sell trade

Recommendation to go long: N/A



Trading Summary: bearish



TREND

: possible ranging